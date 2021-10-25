A reprehensible mother has been sentenced to prison, her family has been evicted, and the Liverpool City Region has been awarded £710 million.

Neil Docking, a court reporter for The Washington Newsday, has compiled a list of recent Liverpool court cases and those imprisoned for Merseyside-related offenses.

A horrific sex offender who harmed seven children had to be sentenced by one court.

Another judge dealt with a man who used a screwdriver to stab his girlfriend in the head.

Baby had to deal with offenders who were sentenced to prison this year.

A convicted drug dealer who led police on a 60mph chase before plowing into a garden wall and a mother who said she observed her partner gravely harm her young son were among the cases heard in court.

Meanwhile, in “depraved” online discussions, a man talked about sexually abusing an infant, among other distressing examples.

The list, which includes 11 persons imprisoned for crimes, may be found here.

After claiming that “no letting agency would touch them with a bargepole,” a Liverpool mother and her seven-year-old daughter were left “homeless.”

Emma Sweeney, a Wavertree native, has spent years performing as a singer in nightclubs across the UK and Spain, as well as recording sessions for major dance music labels like Clubland under the stage name ‘Emma Diva.’

She had moved to Spain in 2012 and was performing as a singer in the Balearic Islands’ club scene when the COVID-19 outbreak struck.

This resulted in the loss of a full season’s worth of “profitable” performance engagements “overnight.”

The Liverpool City Region is due to receive a record-breaking £710 million to create a ‘transport revolution,’ which will include new Merseyrail stations and destinations, new green bus routes, and additional walking and cycling infrastructure.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will confirm the cash injection in his budget address this week, which has been fought for by Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram and local leaders for some years.

The Liverpool City Region is likely to get £458 per person of population, significantly more than Greater Manchester (£376), the West Midlands (£357), and West Yorkshire (£354), according to an analysis of the allocation.

