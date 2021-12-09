A renowned prize for community outreach has been given to the Liverpool Mosque.

In 2021, the Al-Rahma Mosque in Toxteth, Liverpool, got an award for its outreach.

In the British Beacon Mosque Prize, the mosque received the award for ‘Best Outreach Service.’

In the category of ‘Best Outreach Service,’ a mosque is considered for an award based on the leaders or teams who have implemented programs there.

“It is an honour for Al-Rahma Mosque, Liverpool Muslim Society, and the people of Liverpool to receive such a prestigious award,” a spokesperson for the mosque told The Washington Newsday.

The way they reach out to communities outside of their usual users, such as inviting them inside the mosque for programs or events, is taken into account.

The Beacon Mosque Awards were established to emphasize the importance of mosques and Islamic centers in local communities in contributing to the social fabric of the United Kingdom. The project encourages institutions to aim for excellence in a range of areas, including as youth outreach, management practice, governance, and mosque upkeep.

Judges considered community action related to the COVID-19 epidemic, such as online Mosque Iftars, homeless support, senior support, blood donations, and more.

Outside of prayer, the mosque offers Islamic guidance, children’s workshops, sports events, mother and toddler groups, and fund collections for UK help and relief agencies, among other things.

During the pandemic, they also played a vital role as a vaccine clinic, opening their doors to all communities and spreading vaccination information.

Schools and organizations frequently request visits to the mosque to learn more about the services they provide and to gain an instructive and informative perspective on how they operate.

“Thank you for the wonderful greeting we received yesterday from yourself and our polite guide, as well as everyone at the Mosque,” one school expressed gratitude.

“Our students were made to feel at ease and welcome in a strange environment, which is quite rare and really appreciated.”

“The students talked about how much they enjoyed the visit all the way back to school, which is unusual given that it wasn’t a park and no snacks were involved.”

“Your patience and friendliness with our students added to the experience.”

