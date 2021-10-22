A regulator warns that ‘exhausted’ social care workers are turning to tourism and hospitality jobs.

The care regulator has warned that social care workers are moving into tourism and hospitality, and that immediate action is needed to avoid a “tsunami of unmet demand” sweeping across key services this winter.

Health and care workers are “exhausted and drained,” according to Ian Trenholm, chief executive of the Care Quality Commission (CQC), who added that many services are at or over capacity.

The regulator is warning of a “serious and deteriorating” situation in adult social care recruitment and retention, which is a major issue for the industry.

If services are to get through the winter safely, staff cannot be expected to work any harder than they already are, Mr Trenholm said, adding that many people may not get the care they “desperately need.”

According to the CQC, the vacancy rate in care facilities has progressively increased to 10.2 percent as of September, implying that one out of every ten care home employees will be unemployed in a year.

Staff shortages differ across the country, according to the report, with the industry having to compete with other industries such as hospitality, tourism, and retail, which can provide better compensation.

The CQC is concerned that this trend may continue as these companies open up and offer incentives to speed up recruitment, and social care workers may fill vacant nursing positions in hospitals.

Some care facilities that are registered with the CQC as nursing care providers are being forced to surrender their licenses because their “attempts at recruiting” have failed and they no longer have enough nursing personnel to maintain their status.

According to the regulator’s examination of providers that, if they fail, could affect continuity of care locally, occupancy rates in care facilities are declining, and profitability per registered bed is at a three-year low as of March 2021.

The CQC stated that there has been “uncertainty, anxiety, and dread” about care home safety and visitation limits, which may have contributed to families opting out of sending their loved one to a facility.

Mr Trenholm stated that the workforce requires greater remuneration, training, conditions, and stability, as well as a perception of social care as a “interesting” field.