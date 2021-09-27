A reduction in Universal Credit could put 21 million people out of work.

When the Government removes the £20-a-week Universal Credit uplift, tens of millions of people would struggle to pay basic necessities, according to a research.

According to an Opinium study for the New Economics Foundation, only one in ten respondents support the contentious decrease of Universal Credit.

According to the think group, almost a third of the population will be further pushed into poverty.

“When the uplift is gone, 21.4 million people, including seven million children, will live in homes that do not have the amount they need to buy all of the basics,” the think tank stated in a statement.

“The UK is in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, and it is set to sharpen dramatically for those on the lowest incomes over the coming several months,” said NEF senior economist Sarah Arnold.

“A triple punch of price increases for food and energy bills, assistance cuts, and tax hikes is due to impact millions of people at the same time.

“Most concerning is the fact that the support for the five million families on Universal Credit would be reduced by much to £1,040 per year as of next month.

“The UK safety net is already one of the poorest in major economies and in postwar British history.

“However, this is likely to be exacerbated by the largest benefit cut in 70 years, which will disproportionately affect families in the North East, West Midlands, and Yorkshire and the Humber.

“It renders the government’s desire to ‘level up’ a farce.”

The temporary “uplift” on Universal Credit was implemented in March of last year, just as the Coronavirus pandemic hit the United Kingdom for the first time.

Despite predictions of a winter living standards crisis, calls from both sides of Parliament to preserve the payments, which offer needy families an extra £1,040 a year, are growing.

Cabinet Minister Grant Shapps, on the other hand, has stated that the rise is “definitely coming to an end.”

“I believe most people see that if it’s brought in for the epidemic, it’ll end as we move back to people going back to work and more normal times – we can’t,” the Transport Secretary told BBC 1’s The Andrew Marr Show.

“The summary comes to an end.”