A recount in a close Virginia House race confirms the GOP’s control of the chamber.

According to the Associated Press, judges have decided the conclusion of a Virginia Beach state House recount, concluding that a Republican candidate was the winner.

According to the Associated Press, Karen Greenhalgh was declared the winner of the state election on November 2 and will represent the 85th District in the Virginia House of Delegates. In the race, she defeated Democratic incumbent candidate Alex Askew. Despite receiving an additional 12 votes in the recount, Askew still behind Greenhalgh by 115 votes.

The 85th District election recount was one of two requested by state Democrats. According to the Associated Press, the second recount between Democratic candidate Martha Mugler and Republican candidate A.C. Cordoza would be held next week, but Greenhalgh’s victory sealed a Republican takeover of the House. Republicans now hold 51 of the 100 seats in the House of Representatives.

According to the Associated Press, there was only one challenged ballot in the recount, which was eventually thrown out because the ballot’s intent was ambiguous. During the recount, roughly 20,000 ballots were sorted through. Officials were also going through 54,000 pre-election early voting and mail-in ballots. Around 8,000 of the ballots were for the 85th District election.

After certified election results from the November 2 election showed their GOP competitors leading by razor-thin margins, Askew and fellow Democratic Delegate Martha Mugler of the 91st District demanded recounts. The 91st District recount, which includes the cities of Hampton and Poquoson as well as York County, is scheduled for next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Republicans, who won 52 seats in the verified results, have expressed confidence in their candidates’ positions.

People jammed into a room on the second floor of an elections building in Virginia Beach all day Thursday and into Friday while the ballots from the 85th District were loaded into the two scanning machines. People sat at tables in groups, scrutinizing any ballots that the machines decided included write-in candidates, were not correctly marked, or had some other problem.

Both sides will offer challenge ballots, according to Jeffrey Marks, the Republican leader of the city’s electoral board. This is a condensed version of the information.