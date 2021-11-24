A record number of COVID hospitalizations has prompted the New Hampshire governor to order the establishment of ‘Surge Centers.’

Following an uptick in hospitalizations and positive tests in recent weeks, including a new all-time high number of hospitalizations on Tuesday, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu issued a new executive order aimed at relieving pressure on local hospitals.

According to The Associated Press, the state has averaged approximately 1,000 new positive tests every day in recent weeks, with 350 individuals hospitalized on Tuesday, contributing to long wait times in hospital emergency rooms and delays in other treatments.

The new executive order will create “surge centers” in locations that aren’t normally used for inpatient treatment, such as ambulatory surgical centers and outpatient clinics. It also makes it easier to expand the number of beds in rehabilitation institutions and simplifies licensing procedures to help the state’s healthcare staff.

“There’s no doubt about it, our healthcare system is sturdy,” Sununu added. “However, it is being put to the test.” Commissioner Lori Shibinette of the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services called the difficulty many of the state’s hospitals are having a “back door” issue.

“They may have 15 or 20 patients waiting for a nursing home bed or a rehab bed at any given moment that they can’t discharge because those facilities are either not taking new admissions because of an outbreak or don’t have the staff,” she added. “Behind the hospital, we need to expand capacity.” The executive order, increased instances, and hospitalizations coincide with similar increases in cases across numerous states as temperatures drop and inhabitants are driven indoors.

The mayor of Denver has introduced a new mask requirement. The growing cases in the state with the highest positive rate in the country were dubbed a “major problem” by Detroit’s mayor on Tuesday. However, according to a new study, 74% of Americans surveyed believe their lives are essentially “back to normal.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Last year, the state put up 14 “flex facilities” with around 1,600 beds in college gymnasiums and other venues to address hospital overflow for coronavirus infections.

Now that all adults are eligible for the follow-up vaccinations, Sununu has planned a “booster blitz” effort. On Dec. 11, the state will open 20 locations to provide booster injections to individuals who need them in time for the holidays.

In order to expand, the state is collaborating with a number of organizations and businesses. This is a condensed version of the information.