A rat that detects landmines After years of life-saving work in Cambodia, Magawa has decided to retire.

After five years of sniffing out landmines and deadly ordnance in Cambodia, an African giant pouched rat is retiring.

Magawa has proven to be the most successful rat taught and managed by the Belgian charity Apopo to locate landmines and inform its human handlers so that the explosives can be safely removed.

According to Apopo, the rat has cleared more than 141,000 square meters (1.5 million square feet) of ground, or 20 football fields, sniffing out 71 landmines and 38 explosive munitions.

Magawa was awarded the PDSA Gold Medal, the animal equivalent of the George Cross, in the United Kingdom last year.