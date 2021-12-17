A rare look into a never-used tunnel beneath the Mersey.

The Queensway Tunnel was quickly dubbed the “eighth wonder of the world” after it opened in 1934.

Despite its engineering prowess and longevity, the subterranean passageway conceals a number of secrets.

In 1925, work on the original ‘Birkenhead’ tunnel began, with two crews digging towards each other on opposite sides of the Mersey.

The project resulted in the excavation of 1.2 million tons of rock from beneath the river, much of which was used to build Otterspool Promenade in South Liverpool.

The bid to develop an underwater channel between Wirral and Liverpool, on the other hand, was far from straightforward.

Over 1,700 people were employed in the tunnel’s construction, with 17 people dying during the nine-year project.

New footage now shows where the project ran into problems in the early stages, culminating in a buried tunnel that only a few people will know about.

The video displays a brief, buried length that was once the original path of the Queensway tunnel on the Liverpool side.

However, workmen digging rock from the area in 1926 during the tunnel’s construction hit a fault in the rock face.

To avoid risk, the excavation teams were summoned back and an alternative route was established beneath the Mersey’s riverbed.

Workers and their pickaxes left their marks on the rock face within the hidden tunnel.

There are also holes in the walls where dynamite was planted to assist blow a way through the thick layers of rock.

While a new, more reliable path has been discovered, the concealed tunnel serves as a striking reminder of the perilous effort that was required to establish a conduit beneath the river over a century ago.

When the tunnel was finally finished and opened in 1934, it had cost £8 million, which is around half a billion pounds today.