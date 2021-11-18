A rare glimpse into early development is provided by a human embryo the size of a poppy seed.

According to the Associated Press, scientists have been granted an exceedingly rare view into an early stage of human development that has long been difficult to study thanks to the donation of a tiny human embryo the size of a poppy seed. The embryo was in its third week following fertilization, a period that has proven difficult to study due to logistical and ethical problems.

A woman who had terminated her pregnancy gave a single 16 to 19-day-old embryo to European researchers. According to the Associated Press, most women are unaware that they are pregnant so soon after conception, and global guidelines prohibiting labs from growing human embryos beyond 14 days have been in place for decades.

Because these variables make it difficult for scientists to obtain embryos at this point of development, the uncommon donation offered the researchers with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to study them. A study published in Nature on Wednesday described a process known as “gastrulation,” which begins 14 days after conception and lasts about a week.

The study’s principal investigator was Shankar Srinivas, a developmental biology expert from the University of Oxford who collaborated with experts from the United Kingdom and Germany. “A process by which you have this kind of burst of cell diversity,” he said of gastrulation. “The different cells arise during gastrulation,” Srinivas explained, “but they also start to be positioned in different areas in building the body so that they may carry out their jobs and develop the necessary organs.”

According to Oxford University experts, this developmental stage in humans had never been properly tracked previously.

The so-called “14-day rule” on growing embryos in the lab has governed researchers for decades, and several countries, notably the United Kingdom, have made it law. Others, notably the United States, have embraced it as a guideline for scientists and regulators.

The International Society for Stem Cell Research advocated easing the ban earlier this year, enabling researchers to grow embryos beyond two weeks under certain conditions and after a rigorous review process. However, the rule is still in effect in the United Kingdom.

