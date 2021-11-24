A rare Covid symptom that could result in your driving privileges being revoked.

Drivers are being advised that an uncommon symptom of Covid might result in a five-year suspension of their license.

Cough syncope occurs when a person blacks out and loses consciousness as a result of an intense coughing episode.

Drivers are being cautioned to be cautious, as heavy coughing is a frequent indicator of coronavirus infection, according to the Mirror.

Cough syncope results in increased chest pressure, which restricts blood supply to the heart and produces a drop in blood pressure, causing the person to pass out.

People who have pre-existing respiratory disorders, such as asthma, are at a higher risk of developing the disease.

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) has categorized the disease as a neurological disorder, which means that anyone suffering from it may have to cease driving.

Drivers of automobiles and motorcycles are prohibited from driving for six months after a single episode and 12 months after numerous episodes over a five-year period.

Cough syncope will be counted as a single event if more than one episode happens within a 24-hour period. If the cough syncope episodes are separated by more than 24 hours, they are called multiple episodes.

According to the DVLA: “A person has recognized themselves as being in a higher risk group that is susceptible to cough syncope after experiencing an episode or occurrences of cough syncope.

“As a result, even if the cough syncope episode happened during a brief period of increased cough (such as an episode of acute respiratory illness), the person is now more likely to experience an episode of cough syncope whenever they cough, regardless of the cause.

“Treating, managing, or resolving the underlying disease that generated the cough does not lessen the risk of syncope with subsequent cough episodes.”