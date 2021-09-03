A rare albino rattlesnake found on a farm could be one in a million.

On his ranch in Texas, a Texas ranch owner discovered a remarkable find.

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife Department officials, an albino Western Diamondback rattlesnake was spotted in the Texas Hill Country region.

The snake was discovered west of Austin on a property. The snake was assessed to be between 8 and 10 inches long by Texas Parks and Wildlife’s Hill Country Wildlife.

A Facebook post with two photos of the reptile said, “Here is something you don’t see every day.”

Megan Radke, a press officer for Texas Parks & Wildlife, said albinism in rattlesnakes is “extremely rare.”

“Biologists come across it now and then, but it’s really rare in rattlesnakes,” she told This website.

The Western Diamondback is Texas’ most common venomous snake, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife website. With the exception of the easternmost section of Texas, they can be found across the state. These snakes can grow up to 7 feet in length, averaging 3 to 4 feet in length.

The Western Diamondback rattlesnake is typically brown in color with diamond-shaped markings down its back and black and white rings on its tail. Because albino Western Diamondback rattlesnakes can’t fit in with their surroundings, they’re more exposed to predators, according to Radke.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department stated, “Fortunately, true albinism happens relatively seldom in the wild.” “Some claim it only happens once per hundred thousand births. Others say it’s extremely rarer: “one in a million.”

Albinism makes it difficult for these snakes to reach adulthood, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Wildlife Diversity Biologist Nathan Rains.

Hawks, feral hogs, foxes, and other snakes, such as indigo snakes, are among the Western Diamondback rattlesnake’s predators.

Each year, he said, he receives stories of seeing one or two albino snakes.

When the snake was discovered, the landowner contacted a biologist, but finally opted to release it back into the wild, according to Radke.

She believes the proprietor had encountered snakes before because of the ranch’s rural location.

“Snakes are everywhere, which isn’t unusual,” Radke remarked.

People are encouraged to maintain their lawns and fields mowed and groomed, she said. People ought to do so. This is a condensed version of the information.