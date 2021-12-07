A rare 50p coin sells for £185, despite the fact that there are hundreds more in circulation.

On the ‘tails’ side of the coin, a design of London’s Kew Gardens appears, while the Queen’s face appears as usual on the other.

A total of 210,000 copies are thought to be in circulation.

The coin was released in 2009 to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the opening of Kew Gardens in 1759, and one lucky seller received £185 for theirs last month.

Eleven separate bidders submitted a total of 32 proposals, resulting in a price increase from £9.99.

Collectors value this coin and others because of their rarity in compared to conventional coins, with the Kew Gardens 50p frequently topping lists of the rarest 50 pence pieces.

The average price range for the Kew Gardens 50p sold by Coin Hunter is between £150.89 and £161.50, indicating that this coin sold for more than average.

However, there have been instances in the past when this coin has sold for as much as £200.

If you happen to come across a Kew Gardens 50p in your change, the first thing you should do is look at the date.

This is because the Royal Mint reintroduced a batch of the coins in 2019 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 50p, and this version sells for less.

However, if you locate one of these, you could be in for a nice payday, as they can sell for between £70 and £80 on eBay.