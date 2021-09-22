A rapist issues a ‘high risk’ warning, a mother drenched in blood cries for help, and Nan throws out the entire McDonald’s order.

Police have launched a quest to find a convicted sex offender who has been ordered to return to prison.

Kevin Anthony Wyatt, also known as David Edge, 37, was arrested in Accrington earlier this month after failing to return to authorised premises.

Wyatt has ties to Cumbria, Barrow-in-Furness, Whitehaven, Carlisle, and Dalton-in-Furness, among other places in the North West of England. He has ties to Blackpool and Worcester as well.

In April 2016, Wyatt was sentenced to ten years in jail for rape at Preston Crown Court.

A ruthless ex-boyfriend imprisoned a “petrified” mother in his house before torturing her with “severe brutality.”

Over the course of “several hours,” Kevin Currie assaulted his former girlfriend with a knife, wooden bat, and metal saucepan.

“Drowning, suffocation, and strangulation” were part of the woman’s nighttime horror at his home in Lunt Road, Bootle.

Currie was sentenced to three years and four months in prison, as well as an indefinite restraining order.

The judge said he was “extremely disturbed” by Currie’s risk and would have given him a longer sentence if he hadn’t been given a sentence of less than four years.

After taking “horrible” images of what she claimed was a “filthy” McDonald’s, a grandmother was compelled to throw away her meal.

Ceri Pepper was out shopping for a treat for her family when she noticed a member of staff struggling to grasp a sticky bottle of toffee sauce.

The 61-year-old was shocked to discover that several of the surfaces and units were encrusted with sauces and spills, causing her to grab her camera and photograph the shambles.

Inside the McDonald’s in Caerphilly, Wales, images showed employees working in spillages and grime, and the floor was piled with food, with nuggets, chips, and lettuce thrown around the kitchen and serving area.

Ceri claimed she was informed they were “too busy” to clean after questioning workers about the mess.

