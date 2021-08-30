A ‘random’ visitor enters Liverpool ONE, ‘landing’ on customers.

A surprise guest swooped into a Liverpool city centre shop and “landed” on staff and customers, shocking the public.

Staff were servicing clients in the O2 shop in Liverpool ONE about 11 a.m. today when they noticed a white and blue bird fluttering around outside.

The bird, which was described as a budgie by workers, then flew inside, landing on a display, staff, and even a client at one point.

The bird was nice but somewhat damaged, according to assistant shop leader Joe McGuiness, and colleagues didn’t want to let it go because they assumed it was someone’s pet.

“It was a little random,” Joe replied. We were standing around in the middle of night when this budgie flew in and landed on a bit of a show.

“When another member of staff, Jack, approached him, it simply leaped and landed on his shoulder, then on his phone. It appeared to have been damaged, and we had no idea who owned it.

“One person was chatting and said that was great, and another customer was seated when it swooped across and fell on her.

“We walked over and apologized, and she laughed and said, ‘It’s okay, it’s not your fault.’ Thankfully, there were only two clients in at the time.”

Staff were attempting to contact the RSPCA as well as researching how to calm and care for the bird, according to Joe.

The bird wasn’t “flying about like crazy,” he claimed, but it liked his colleague Jack.

“We created it a little box and went to purchase some bird food and put him in the box with a lot of holes and some water,” he explained.

“We called the RSPCA, but we didn’t have much information on what to do with a bird,” says the narrator. We didn’t want to let it go or fly away in case it was assaulted, which may have happened.”

The bird, which Joe described as young and with a wound on its chest, calmed down and seemed content, according to Joe.

Since then, the bird has been transported to an RSPCA branch by one of his colleagues’ fathers. “The summary has come to an end.”