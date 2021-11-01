A racial slur was spray-painted on the home of a black city council member who was set on fire.

Last Friday, a residence in Connersville, Indiana, was set on fire. WXIN-TV, an Indianapolis-based television news station, said that Councilman Tommy Lee Williams, Jr., his wife Emma, and their children were on vacation at the time of the incident, but two of their pets were killed.

According to the station, investigators discovered a racist slur spray-painted in large black letters on their back patio. The incident is being investigated by the FBI as a hate crime and possible arson. According to WXIN, they are collaborating with local and state authorities.

According to the television station, Emma Williams has no idea who ignited the fire.

“It’s a little difficult to process,” she remarked, “since we don’t really have enemies.”

She told WXIN that she believes forgiveness is the “greatest option” and that she hopes people do not retaliate with more hate. According to WXIN, she stated her family has gotten support from family and neighbors.

She told WXIN, “I can’t be furious with them.”

“It broke all of us,” a neighbor, Paul Cotton, told the station. “There were adult guys out here in the street crying.”

Williams’ family has started cleaning up the mess, according to WXIN.

“It’s a disaster,” she remarked, “but it’s not destroyed.” “They claimed we could take care of everything.” As of Monday afternoon, a fundraising to help the family pay for house improvements had garnered more than $32,000. Donors expressed their support and prayers for the family as they struggle to rebuild in the comments section.

As of Monday evening, special agent Steven Secor, a spokesperson for the FBI, told The Washington Newsday that no arrests had been made and that there were no suspects in the case.

According to U.S. Census data, Connersville is a city of little over 13,000 people in eastern Indiana, roughly 50 miles east of Indianapolis.

According to the Associated Press, Williams, a retired USPS employee and Army veteran, was elected to the council in 2020.

