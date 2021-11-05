A rabies death in Idaho is the first in the state since 1978.

After being exposed to a bat, an Idaho man died, marking the state’s first human death from rabies since the 1970s.

The man was exposed in late August when he came across a bat on his property, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW). The creature approached him and became entangled in his clothing. He didn’t think he was bitten or scratched during the encounter, though.

The man became ill in October. He was admitted to the hospital and later died.

The bat exposure was revealed only after the examination into his sickness began, according to the IDHW.

The rabies diagnosis was eventually verified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). As a result, those who may have come into contact with the man’s secretions are currently being evaluated. They will be given rabies prevention treatment if necessary.

In an IDHW news release, state epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn noted, “This terrible example shows how crucial it is that Idahoans are aware of the risk of rabies exposure.” “Although deaths are uncommon, it is vital that persons who have been bitten by a bat receive prompt treatment to avoid the spread of rabies.” According to the CDC, rabies-related human mortality in the United States have decreased over the twentieth century. Since the 1960s, the number of cases has decreased from over 100 per year in the 1900s to one or two instances each year. Despite this, rabies exposures are still rather prevalent in the United States, with approximately 60,000 Americans obtaining the post-exposure vaccination each year.

According to the IDHW, seeking immediate medical help is critical for anyone who believes they have been exposed to a rabid animal, as rabies is “nearly 100 percent lethal in people and animals” if treatment is not received in a timely manner.

“Every year in our district, we have numerous individuals and dogs exposed to rabies, usually from spring to fall,” Lindsay Haskell, program manager at Central District Health Communicable Disease Control, stated in a news release. “We encourage Idaho residents and visitors to be aware of the rabies risk, to take appropriate precautions to reduce the risk, and to take action when necessary.” Rabies is primarily transmitted through bites. People can usually tell whether they’ve been bitten by bats, but some bite marks are so little that they’re difficult to see. It’s also not the case. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.