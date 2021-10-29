A queer guide to Halloween in Liverpool in 2021.

Halloween is officially here, so dust off your brooms, carve your pumpkins, and don your vampire fangs.

A range of LGBT+ events are coming to Liverpool this Halloween, sure to satisfy your taste for all things spooky.

There’s something for everyone this witching weekend, whether you want campy thrills, frightening terror, or just a good old-fashioned night out.

This spooky season, we’ve compiled a list of queer-friendly theatre, nightlife, and social events for you to enjoy.

Sonic Yootha Scalloween 5 is a video game created by Sonic Yootha.

Sonic Yootha, Liverpool’s regular queer club night for “homos, heteros, drag shows, and don’t knows,” is held at 24 Kitchen Street in the Baltic Triangle.

Scalloween 5 promises to be a night of new wave, old rave, disco, electric, rock, pop, and soul for Halloween aficionados, with a fresh eerie theme.

30 October, 9pm, 24 Kitchen Street, 18+, £10

Halloween Drag Cabaret by Filla Crack

Miss Filla Crack, Liverpool’s first lady, offers an evening of off-the-wall entertainment to The Everyman Theatre.

Nana Funk, Baba Yagga, Natasha Von Spirit, and Pretentious Dross star in this special Halloween cabaret show, which offers intensely terrifying performances from some of the best drag talent in the country.

Gather your friends and book a table as soon as possible because Miss Crack’s return is always a sell out.

The Everyman, Downstairs, October 29, 18+, £20

Last but not least, Baby Girl

Baby Lame, the punk-horror drag superstar, presents an evening of midnight cinema mayhem to Liverpool in collaboration with Homotopia.

Final Baby Girl follows Baby Lame as she pursues her ambition of becoming the hardcore axe-wielding “final girl” in her own slasher film, akin to Jamie Lee Curtis’ Halloween or Courtney Cox’s Scream.

On her way to greatness, the bearded drag supermonster is doing everything she can, but there’s one problem: Baby hasn’t found somebody to kill her yet.

As Baby Lame slices and dices her way to horror movie glory, expect ‘trash-tastic’ tunes, interactive comedy, and ‘gut-churning’ film clips.

Final Baby Girl contains flashing lights, loud music, and violent, death, and murder imagery.

