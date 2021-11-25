A quarter of Texas parents said they will not vaccinate their children against COVID, according to a poll.

The latest poll comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 earlier this month. Since May, the vaccination has been licensed for children aged 12 and up.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, called the latest decision “historic” and said it might help youngsters return to normalcy throughout the pandemic.

“Today is a watershed moment in the history of this pandemic,” Walensky remarked earlier this month.

“There are students in second grade who have never had a regular school year. Vaccination of children has the potential to change all of that.” According to government figures, more than 8,300 children aged 5 to 11 have been admitted to hospitals, with a third of those cases requiring intensive care. At least 94 deaths have been reported by the CDC in that age group.

According to CBS News, the pediatric vaccination has 10 micrograms of RNA, which is a third of the 30 microgram dose given to adolescents and adults, and has been shown to be more than 90% effective at preventing symptomatic disease. According to the CDC, 600,000 coronavirus cases might be avoided by March if younger children are vaccinated at the same rate as adolescents.

Despite this, parents in Texas and across the country have expressed caution about vaccinating their younger children. Four out of ten parents with children aged 5 to 11 plan to “wait a while to see how it works” before vaccinating their children, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll released last month.

