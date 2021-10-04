A quarter of businesses are experiencing staff shortages, according to a poll.

According to recent study, staff shortages are putting considerable strain on mid-sized firms across the country.

According to a poll of 500 companies, one out of every four is having trouble operating normally due to a labor shortage.

According to BDO, more than a quarter of the companies it polled reported that reduced stock due to supply chain disruption is putting pressure on their operations.

Over a third of respondents indicated they’ve cut back on product lines and services and anticipate to continue doing so in the future.

A comparable number projected that their products or services will need to be priced more in the coming months.

Many people blamed Brexit and the pandemic for the labor shortage, while two out of five people stated their main recruitment difficulty is a lack of staff in their area.

“Brexit, global supply chain concerns, and the long tail of Covid-19 have created a perfect storm for UK businesses,” said Ed Dwan of BDO.

“After overcoming the pandemic’s obstacles and hoping for some reprieve, businesses have found themselves facing even more substantial disruption, with staff shortages reported across practically all sectors.

“We are living in an era of upheaval, and the challenges that the UK’s mid-tier, the engine of the economy, is facing speak to a long road ahead.”