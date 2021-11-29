A QAnon supporter writes Donald Trump an open letter about his failed predictions: ‘I’m Sick of It.’

After multiple predictions made by the conspiracy movement failed to come true, a dissatisfied QAnon follower has penned an open letter to Donald Trump.

Donny Warren, a Telegram user with hundreds of followers, sent the open letter to Trump with a QAnon Telegram group on Sunday. In the letter, he expressed his dissatisfaction with the conspiracy movement’s lack of accurate predictions.

In January, Warren said he became more interested in the QAnon conspiracy and planned an event named “Red October,” which never happened.

The debunked assertion that members of a global cabal of elite, cannibalistic pedophiles and their accomplices would be arrested in mass arrests around the world is known as “Red October.”

Warren, on the other hand, admitted to becoming disillusioned after repeated arrest promises were unfulfilled.

“Nothing has happened,” the user stated. I informed a few of my ‘awake’ buddies that this would either be the best or worst Thanksgiving ever. “Can you figure out which one it was?” “I had been anticipating each day with joy for months knowing that I was seeing my President and his teams of patriots take back our country and our freedom,” Warren later added.

“I’m starting to lose my enthusiasm.” This is starting to grate on my nerves. For a long time, I won’t be monitoring Lin [Wood’s], [General Michael] Flynn’s, or anyone else’s page. I’m sick of it already.” The Telegram user then shared his own challenges, which are common among those who follow the QAnon conspiracy and have family members who are opposed to them participating in the internet movement.

“On a personal level, my wife is physically hurting,” Warren stated. She has an autoimmune condition that is giving her a tremendous deal of pain and suffering as the weeks pass.

“She, as well as two of our children who have received the immunization, could benefit from a medical bed.” They think I’m crazy because I believe in all of this. How many more people in the United States require a medical bed? My family, like our country, is struggling.” Warren also addressed his letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, General Michael Flynn, and John F. Kennedy Jr., “if he is still alive.” This is a condensed version of the information.