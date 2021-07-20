A Pyrocumulonimbus is a type of pyrocumulonimbus. Why Do Meteorologists Fear Fire Clouds’ “Fire-Breathing Big Brother”?

The wildfires in Oregon are still burning, and meteorologists are on the lookout for the formation of a dreaded mega-fire cloud known as the pyrocumulonumbus cloud, which could spread the flames even more.

In comparison to pyrocumulus clouds, the pyrocumulonumbus cloud is a rare occurrence. The latter, sometimes known as “fire clouds,” consists of massive, dark-colored thunderheads atop a massive column of smoke. On top of the smoke shooting up from wildfires, these clouds emerge. According to USA Today, the apex of these cloud formations resembles an anvil.

Pyroccumulus clouds are frequently seen over the flames burning in Oregon, particularly around the Bootleg Fire, which is the country’s largest fire.

Meteorologists, on the other hand, are more concerned about the pyrocumulus cloud’s “big brother,” the pyrocumulonimbus cloud, which produces its own weather.

This cloud structure is so hot and vast in size that if a “fire tornado” spawns from it, it can cause dangerous scorching winds on the earth. Thunderstorms can also be produced by the cloud. The pyrocumulonimbus cloud has been dubbed the “fire-breathing dragon of clouds” by NASA because it can produce its own dry lightning, which can cause wildfires.

Last week, Idaho Gov. Brad Little warned of the possibility of numerous “mega-fires” and urged the people to help avoid them. Such fires have the potential to consume all resources thrown at them while also posing a significant risk to firefighting workers.

The Bootleg Fire has burnt about 600 square miles and produced pyrocumulus clouds, albeit not as fiercely heated ones. Worryingly, the National Weather Service warned last Wednesday that “terrifying” satellite photographs around the fire revealed what seemed to be a pyrocumulonimbus cloud.

Although no deaths have been reported as a result of the Bootleg Fire, the blaze is threatening roughly 5,000 dwellings.

The area of the Bootleg Fire has grown to 476 square miles so far (approximately 1,210 square kilometers). According to the Associated Press, at least 70 homes have been destroyed. Ground crews were forced to evacuate for the ninth day in a row over the weekend as the Bootleg Fire grew in size and severity, putting personnel in danger.

According to CNN, the Bootleg Fire, along with other large flames in Oregon, has forced fuel-related aircraft cancellations at Montana’s Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport.

Fuel deliveries were delayed Sunday owing to “greater fire suppression needs throughout,” according to airport director Brian Sprenger in an emailed statement to the publication. Brief News from Washington Newsday.