A public health official has issued a warning to Liverpool residents.

The city of Liverpool has been issued a warning by the city’s public health director, as covid instances continue to rise and the number of people in hospital with the virus rises.

Professor Matt Ashton said there is “no room for complacency” as the city fights the virus and that safeguards are always necessary, even if you’ve been vaccinated.

In his most recent update, he revealed that more than 160 persons in Liverpool are currently infected with the virus, the largest number in months.

Areas in Liverpool with the most cases of covid

In the last seven days, about 1700 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Liverpool, with a 25% increase in the number of over 60s infected.

Professor Ashton described why this issue has arisen despite the vaccine distribution in his update.

“The Delta form, which accounts for nearly all new cases, is significantly more transmissible than prior variants, infecting far more people,” he explained.

“We haven’t reached the very low viral rates of July 2020 yet this summer, which means there is and has been a lot more virus around to spread around. Society has also reopened significantly more than it did last summer, when stringent controls on the number of houses that might mix and no huge events were in place.”

“Although the vaccine is very good at reducing the risk of significant injury and forward transmission in people who have been vaccinated, it does not entirely eliminate it – so vaccinated people can still catch and spread the virus,” he added.

So, how do we deal with the virus’s lingering menace in Liverpool?

Professor Ashton stated that there are a few critical actions that we should all take, beginning with receiving both vaccine doses.

“Get two doses of the vaccine — it is one of the most critical things you can do to avoid becoming really ill,” he advised, adding that Liverpool is still falling behind other locations in terms of vaccination uptake.

“With the Delta variety, you are 11 times more likely to end up in the hospital if you are over 50.”

