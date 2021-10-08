A pub in which police discovered narcotics and £45k in cash may be forced to close.

Following the discovery of bags of class A drugs and £45,000 in cash inside a Merseyside pub, the pub’s license might be revoked next week.

On Saturday, September 18, police searched The Railway pub in Waterloo and arrested three men and a woman.

On Thursday, September 23, a private meeting was conducted after police officers requested that Sefton Council reassess the terms of the pub’s license.

A formal hearing to determine the pub’s future has now been planned for next Thursday (October 14).

Officers from Operation Pelican descended on The Railway on Saturday after being directed there by “community information.”

Large amounts of suspected cocaine, mixing agent, and drug accessories were discovered.

Around £45,000 was also seized, which is thought to represent the proceeds of crime.

On suspicion of possessing with intent to provide class A drugs, police detained two men, ages 50 and 42, and a woman, age 34.

A 60-year-old man was also detained on suspicion of possessing with intent to distribute class A drugs and handling stolen property.

According to records from the council, the total amount of Class A drugs seized is “still to be confirmed.”

Four persons were detained, including the license holder’s father.

Graeme Robson, Sefton’s Community Policing Superintendent, feels the bar is “connected with serious crime” and poses a “major risk to public safety.”

According to Supt. Robson, the incident is being investigated as a serious felony.

On Thursday, October 14, at 11 a.m., a licencing review will take held at Bootle Town Hall.