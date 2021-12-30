A ‘Psycho’ Squirrel Goes On An Attack Rampage, Injuring 18 People.

A gray squirrel was euthanized after attacking nearly two dozen persons in Flintshire, Wales.

According to British news channel ITV, the animal bit at least 22 individuals in the Welsh town of Buckley, and one victim described it as “vicious.”

According to WalesOnline, the squirrel, who has been labeled a “psycho” and nicknamed “Stripe” after a character from the horror film series “Gremlins,” harmed at least 18 people in two days.

Stripe attacked elderly people, children, and dogs, leaving several of them bitten, wounded, and bleeding. A few people were allegedly in need of tetanus shots.

One of the victims was allegedly assaulted while attempting to place her recycling bags out for pickup.

Stripe was ultimately caught Monday in a trap set by Corrine Reynolds, a 65-year-old local.

Reynolds, who is known as the “bird lady” in the community, had been feeding Stripe since March, but she decided to take action after the animal bit her on the hand.

“The number of persons bitten… the serious wounds on some of them meant something had to be done,” Reynolds was reported as saying.

Stripe’s attacks were also described as “terrible” by Reynolds, who added that “people [were]genuinely terrified to go out.”

“I understand there are opposing viewpoints on my capturing it, but it’s not good when you can’t go out in your back garden for fear of being attacked,” she said.

Reynolds made the decision because she had an elderly lodger and a 2-year-old grandson who played in the garden, and she “couldn’t risk injuring any of them,” she claimed.

Stripe, on the other hand, was “always nice” before the attacks, according to Reynolds, and the animal’s demeanor “had changed” and become “erratic.”

After failing to contact animal rescue organizations after Stripe’s capture, Reynolds urged veterinarians to put the animal to death. To help pay for the £110 cost, she had to start a campaign.

According to ITV, it is unlawful in the UK to release a gray squirrel back into the wild, and trapped animals must be humanely exterminated.

Stripe was eventually adopted by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA), ostensibly the UK’s largest animal care organization, but the animal was euthanized after RSPCA veterinarians inspected him.

Stripe had an underlying problem, according to Reynolds.

“I told the RSPCA person that his behavior in the last week was concerning, and I was wondering if he had an ailment, perhaps a tumor or growth,” she explained.