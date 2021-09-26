A ‘proud’ mother passes away just 24 hours before her daughter achieves a major milestone.

A bright teenager’s proud mother died barely 24 hours before her first senior darts match.

Eleanor Cairns started playing darts when she was 11 years old, after going to the local club with her brother Jack.

She was due to compete in her first senior competition last Sunday, September 17, after climbing the ladder and being selected to represent a squad she had only ever dreamed of playing for.

The ‘mother of all diseases’ claimed the life of a ‘caring’ vacation representative.

Cath’s mother, sadly, died unexpectedly at roughly 6.30 a.m. on Saturday, September 18 from a heart infection, which the family had only known of for a few weeks before to her death.

“My mum has been my biggest supporter of darts and we would travel everywhere together – all of my tournaments,” Eleanor told The Washington Newsday.

“One of our objectives was for me to be selected for England, which I achieved a while ago, and the next was for me to play for Lancashire Seniors.”

Eleanor was able to share the wonderful news of her selection with her mother soon before she died, and she expressed her pride in her daughter.

However, following Cath’s death, Eleanor was unsure whether she would go ahead with the events of the next day, which would pit Lancashire against Glamorgan.

Despite her heartbreak over her mother’s death, she decided to attend the event at St Thomas Labour Club in Wigan at around 5 p.m. on Saturday.

“Everyone asked me ‘what are you going to do,’ but I thought about it and said to myself, ‘no, I’m going to do it for her,’ said Eleanor, a Cowley Sixth Form student.

“She would have killed me if I hadn’t done it, so I wanted to do it, even if simply going was a victory.”

Eleanor not only found the strength to attend the event, but she also found the strength to win the competition.

“To get the win and hear the crowd shouting was incredibly emotional but amazing,” the Newton-Le-Willows girl continued. Getting the lady of the match was the icing on the cake.”

Eleanor’s father, Alex Cairns. “The summary has come to an end.”