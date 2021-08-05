A proposal to build 91 additional dwellings on greenbelt land has been denied.

The application to develop over 90 dwellings on greenbelt land in Wirral has been rejected.

Graeme McGaffney, with the help of Grimster Planning, presented a plan to Wirral Council last year for up to 61 assisted living apartments and up to 30 care bungalows on site off Carr Lane in Hoylake.

However, it is believed that the local government did not make a decision on the plan in a timely manner, therefore the matter was sent to the Planning Inspectorate.

Dad, who was £200k in debt when he started his business, now controls a multi-million pound corporation.

JDA Architects stated in the design and access statement that the site has many advantages, including proximity to local amenities and public transportation.

The statement went on to say that the dwellings’ architecture and other “site-specific features” would be able to reduce the proposal’s impact.

Similarly, Grimster Planning maintained in their appeal statement that the borough needed more assisted living and care facilities due to reasons such as Wirral’s aging population.

“The Appeal Site is one of the few greenbelt parcels of property [outside of]flood zones 2 and 3 [those with a higher flood risk]that does not contain high-quality agricultural land,” the statement stated.

“Its contribution to the greenbelt is regarded nil, but its development has the potential to create significant social, economic, and environmental benefits.”

Margaret Greenwood, the Wirral West MP, however, spoke out against the plan.

Local residents hold the greenbelt in high regard, according to the Labour MP, and it provides vital wildlife habitat.

The appeal was ultimately dismissed.

“The Council resolved that it would have refused the planning application and provided two putative reasons for refusal relating to, firstly, harm arising from inappropriate development in the greenbelt and, secondly, unsustainable development by reason of location, indicative siting, desirability,” said Patrick Hanna, an inspector appointed by the government to look into the case.

“Even if a minor portion of the site contains previously developed land, the main parties agree that the project would represent inappropriate development in the greenbelt as described in the Framework, and that the development would cause harm to the greenbelt by way of inappropriateness.

“I don’t see why.”

“The summary comes to an end.”