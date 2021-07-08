A proposal for a “unsightly” mast “right outside” a family’s home has been rejected.

Three UK intended to erect the mast near the intersection of Sandy Lane and Macdona Drive in West Kirby, Wirral, to assist the introduction of 5G, which the company called “essential” for the town’s people and companies.

The plan was denied by Wirral Council due to worries that the mast would detract from the area’s character.

The idea was met with opposition from 248 residents, including Wirral West MP Margaret Greenwood, and support from four others.

“Residents are very properly concerned that the proposed 18-metre mast will be positioned in a residential location right outside a family home, just yards away from the owners’ front window,” the Labour MP stated before the idea was rejected.

“When I went to the site to hear people’s concerns, it was evident that a mast of this scale is out of character for the area, and would be unattractive and damaging to people’s enjoyment of the local environment.

“Residents are also concerned that an 18-meter mast and accompanying cabinet would further restrict sight lines and cause disruption for motorists and pedestrians at what is already a busy intersection.”

“I’m absolutely glad that Wirral Council has rejected the application to erect a 5G antenna on the junction of Macdona Drive and Sandy Lane,” Ms Greenwood said in response to the decision to deny planning permission for the mast.

“This is a win for local residents who fought hard to stop these proposals and preserve the integrity of their neighborhood.

“The community is relieved by the council’s decision; these proposals had created much concern among people, particularly those who live close to the proposed location.

“I congratulate everyone who worked on this campaign.”

The reasons for the rejection of the project were laid out in a planning document by Wirral Council.

“The proposed development, by virtue of its location and appearance, would be disproportionately conspicuous in the street scene, causing a negative impact on visual amenity and the character of,” it stated. The summary comes to a close.