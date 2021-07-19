A property expert offers advice on how to keep your home cool during a heat wave so you can sleep.

Over the weekend, the July warmth finally arrived in Liverpool.

Temperatures have surged into the upper 20s, and the Met Office has forecasted that the hot weather will linger on Merseyside for the foreseeable future, with projections predicting temperatures of up to 30 degrees this week.

As MirrorOnline reports, people around the region will come up with a variety of imaginative ways to remain cool during the hot weather, and a property expert has resorted to TikTok to provide some advice.

That Property Guy has a video that has been viewed over two million times in which he explains how he remains cool.

The first piece of advice is to keep the windows, blinds, and drapes closed during the day to keep the hot air out.

However, if you do need to open them, do it at different sides of the home to produce ventilation.

Fill some bowls with water and ice and set them in different locations of the home to circulate cool air – in front of a fan works best if you have one.

He then recommended, if at all feasible, doing any cooking outside on the BBQ, as ovens generate heat.

If you have trouble sleeping when it’s hot outside, That Property Guy has the solution: freeze your bed sheets before going to bed.

Simply remove your sheets, place them in a freezer bag, and freeze.

Put them back on when it’s time to sleep, and they’ll be nice and cool.

You might also replace any halogen light bulbs with LEDs if possible, as they produce heat as well.

Finally, when you’re not using an appliance, such as your TV, the expert recommends turning it off.

The video has received over 200,000 likes and 1,500 comments since it was released, with many people praising him for sharing it.

“Yes, I do this,” one person stated. “It makes a huge difference and actually works.”

“The hero we all need,” wrote another.

A third said, “I can already feel the frigid air watching this.”

