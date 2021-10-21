A professor of art was sentenced to prison for torturing a colleague with pruning shears.

Former art professor Rie Hachiyanagi was sentenced to 10-12 years in jail on Wednesday for her role in the nearly two-year-old savage beating and torture of a colleague.

Hachiyanagi and her victim, Lauret Savoy, were both instructors at Mount Holyoke College in Western Massachusetts, a liberal arts women’s college. Hachiyanagi oversaw the art department, while Savoy taught geology and environmental studies.

According to 2020 reports, Hachiyanagi appeared late at night on December 23, 2019, at Savoy’s house, telling him she “needed to talk about her thoughts.” Following a separation, she was said to be seeking emotional assistance from Savoy. Hachiyanagi, on the other hand, attacked the victim with her fists, a rock, a fire poker, and pruning shears after breaking into the house.

When Savoy inquired as to why she was attacking her, Hachiyanagi stated that she “had loved her for many years” and that she “should have known.”

Hachiyanagi subsequently subjected Savoy to a “four-hour torture session,” according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office. According to The Greenfield Recorder, Savoy felt Hachiyanagi was planning to kill her. Hachiyanagi commented on Savoy’s blood loss and told her she wouldn’t live much longer.

The victim eventually persuaded Hachiyanagi to call for assistance by “playing along,” behaving as if she shared her feelings.

Hachiyanagi, now 50, pleaded guilty to nine crimes in connection with the crime on Friday, including three counts of armed assault with the purpose to murder a person over the age of 60. Savoy testified in court, detailing the long-term emotional and physical traumas she has suffered as a result of the incident.

According to the DA’s office, Savoy said, “I’ve battled to find a word that might hold in its meaning both the attack and my experience with it.” “‘severe or excruciating pain or suffering [of the body or mind]; anguish, agony, torment; the inflicting of such,’ is the closest I could come up with. This is how torture is defined.” “For four hours, I endured physical and mental torture, not knowing if I would live to see another minute—yet trying to find a solution to save my life.” This crime has had enormous emotional, physical, financial, and professional ramifications, which are still being felt. The defendant’s assault on me has now become part of a public persona that I did not pick. My space has been invaded by her. This is a condensed version of the information.