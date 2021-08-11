A private bidder has made an offer of $120 million for the Surfside Condo Building’s site.

An unidentified buyer has made an offer of up to $120 million for the land that once belonged to the Champlain Towers South, a residential complex in Surfside, Florida, that tragically fell in June, killing over 100 people.

In July, Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman revealed that the property’s owners planned to sell it as soon as possible to pay the victims. Hanzman is said to have presided over scores of cases stemming from the building’s collapse on June 24.

The $120 million offer was made during a hearing on the lawsuits on Wednesday morning, and Hanzman allowed negotiations with the unknown bidder.

A real estate broker working on the deal informed the judge that he received a “letter of interest” from a buyer asking $110 million for the land, according to the Miami Herald.

The chat between Hanzman and Michael Fay, who was assigned to work on the real estate sale, was revealed by the Herald.

Fay stated, “They’re willing to go to $120 million.”

Hanzman said, “That’s the finest news I’ve heard thus far today.” “Are they a viable corporation with the financial resources to complete a transaction of this magnitude?”

Fay stated, “We do believe that to be accurate.”

Hanzman maintained that the victims’ compensation would have to take precedence over the property’s sale.

The land auction would be a beginning point for the city of Surfside’s reconstruction, but the issue over what the site would become has been a source of concern for lawyers, survivors, and victims’ relatives.

Many people desired that the government would buy the site so that it could be made into a park or memorial, according to the Herald, because the collapse was considered one of the worst building catastrophes in American history.

Manny Kadre, a lawyer who serves as a liaison between the court and elected officials, said Wednesday that a government body purchasing the site is “very unlikely.”

“The government monetizing property is an extremely implausible scenario,” Kadre remarked.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber stated in mid-July that a 28-acre memorial site in North Beach Oceanside Park will be dedicated.

“So many people in my community knew or knew someone who knew someone who knew someone who knew someone who knew someone who knew someone who knew someone who knew someone who knew someone who knew someone who This is a condensed version of the information.