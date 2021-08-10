A prison officer in love with a dangerous thief assisted him in eluding capture.

A female prison officer who fell in love with and built a relationship with a violent robber who was imprisoned assisted him in escaping.

Before meeting Erica Whittingham in her car outside HMP Sudbury, Michael Seddon left a decoy in his cell to fool guards.

Whittingham kept in touch with Seddon, who was originally from Bootle, while he was on the run, meeting him in hotels across England and buying him gifts like clothes over a six-month period.

At an unoccupied Toxteth house, human bones were discovered in a jar.

Whittingham claimed she fell in love with Seddon, who was sentenced to prison in 2011 for his role in a frightening robbery.

Seddon was one of four men convicted of tying a 78-year-old farmer to a chair in his own home and brutally assaulting him for two hours.

According to DerbyshireLive, he was apprehended after forming a relationship with another woman.

Whittingham, 33, will now return to prison as an inmate rather than an officer after serving three years in prison.

“You knew what you were doing was improper, and I am convinced you were complicit in his escape,” Recorder Balraj Bhattia QC stated.

“Knowing he was an escaped prisoner, you were responsible for driving him away.

“You were complicit in his being illegally on the loose for such a long time.”

Whittingham and Seddon began dating when she was working at HMP Dovegate in Staffordshire, where he was then incarcerated, according to prosecutor Daren Samat.

He stated they kept in touch when Seddon was transferred to HMP Sudbury, with him using a contraband phone and her using a “burner” phone.

“On October 1, 2019, Mr Seddon fled from HMP Sudbury,” Mr Samat stated.

“He had left a decoy on the bed, exited the prison, and gotten into a car with the defendant, who drove him to Stoke railway station, where he boarded a train to Liverpool.

“Intelligence revealed there were allegations she had begun a connection with him while working at Dovegate, and she was arrested the next day at work.”

Mr Samat said that a mobile phone examination revealed the couple had been in contact after Seddon departed Dovegate for Sudbury.

“Summary concludes,” he says.