A price glitch expert discusses how to get a good deal and whether or not stores must honor mistakes.

When buyers find an item is erroneously advertised at a reduced price, a consumer rights expert explains the regulations on whether corporations must honor purchases.

Although many people believe that stores must charge the listed price, Martyn James of Resolver claims that this does not have to be the case if the error is discovered before the item is purchased – as reported by Mirror Online.

“You might want to try haggling, but you’ll have better luck with the head office than the poor individual trapped behind the counter all day,” he remarked.

“So take a picture of the incorrectly priced item and see if you can get any money back later.

“However, if you purchased the item at a wrong price inadvertently, you should not be required to pay the difference if the store realizes the error.”

When it comes to shopping online, Martyn believes it all boils down to whether you have purchased and paid for the item, as well as if it has been delivered.

“Not all internet transactions are contracts,” he clarified. So make sure to read the terms and conditions on the website.

“Where a contract exists, the firm is normally required to honor it if you have purchased or received the products, though there may be exclusions in the T&Cs,” he stated.

“That sounds difficult, but the retailer’s website will usually indicate that the order has been accepted. If that’s the case, they should refund your money.”

However, if you see an inaccurate pricing, bargain hunter David Jago thinks it’s still worth a chance because “you miss 100% of the shots you never take.”

The 33-year-old claims to have saved hundreds of pounds by avoiding companies that advertise products at incorrect pricing, and claims to have gotten a brand new Xbox for just £45.

The IT analyst confesses that he has had “a lot more faults cancelled than honored,” but he has created Instagram and TikTok sites where he shares his strategies for finding price flaws online.

Some of his advice can be seen below:

