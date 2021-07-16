A pregnant mother’s final homage to her fiancé, who died before their baby was born.

A pregnant woman whose fiancé died in April says she would name their newborn son after him as a tribute to him.

Bradley Crellin, 31, died at his house on Lutyens Close in Anfield on Friday, April 9.

Bradley’s fiancee, Becci McDonald, 28, already has a son with him and is six months pregnant with their second child.

A ‘brilliant’ father who met his girlfriend while living on the streets was discovered dead at his house.

Bradley, sometimes known as Lee, was living on the streets when Becci met him about 20 months ago.

Becci claims that the two had created a loving life together, and that Bradley was seen as a stepfather by her daughter from a previous relationship.

Bradley also had an eight-year-old daughter named Hope from a prior relationship, according to the ECHO, who “misses her dad very badly.”

“Our ten-month-old kid is named Lee after his father, and I’m going to name the new baby Brad after his father as well,” she told the ECHO.

“We shall mourn him terribly, but he will always be in my heart, and he is the father of my beautiful boys.”

Becci earlier stated that she and Bradley were “best friends” and were “attached at the hip.”

Mr Crellin committed suicide on April 9 at his home address, according to an inquest hearing yesterday.

A note recovered near Bradley’s body “obviously expected his death,” according to senior coroner André Rebello.

Mixed drug poisoning was stated as the official cause of death.

“Everyone of us is going to die,” Mr Rebello continued, “but none of us wants to be remembered for our deaths.”

“Please keep Bradley’s memory alive. Make sure you recall everything that happened throughout his life.”

Following Bradley’s death, a flood of tributes flowed in.

The Whitechapel Centre has also paid tribute to Bradley, who became well-known due to his years living on the streets.

“We were deeply saddened to learn about Bradley’s death,” a representative for the center said.

“We helped him for several years, and he was well-liked by staff, volunteers, and other members of the homeless community.

“We haven’t seen Bradley in over a year because he’s settled down with Becci, but he’ll be remembered. The summary comes to a close.