A pregnant Florida woman was shot and killed by a motorcyclist she had collided with in her car.

According to a statement from the Orange City Police Department, the incident occurred Saturday when Sara Morales purposely hit Andrew Derr’s motorbike with her blue Kia in the 1400 block of N. Volusia Ave. Derr allegedly did not receive serious injuries in the little collision.

When Morales tried to flee, Derr attempted to stop her near the junction of 17-92 and Wisconsin Avenue, according to the officers.

Derr and other witnesses then tracked Morales down to her home in order to identify her for law enforcement.

According to the statement, Morales walked inside her house and reappeared with a gun, which she aimed at Derr and the witnesses as they contacted 911.

Derr also retrieved a gun and shot Morales numerous times, despite having a valid Florida concealed carry permit. Morales, who was four months pregnant at the time, was taken to the hospital and died. According to the Washington Examiner, her unborn child died as well.

According to The Epoch Times, she left behind an 11-year-old daughter and her fiance.

Derr, who was not hurt, stayed at the scene to help the cops and said he acted in self-defense.

“I’m not going anywhere. Please don’t shoot me, I beg you “Derr was cited in the Epoch Times as saying. “That female attempted to murder me. She brandished a gun at me… Please accept my heartfelt apologies.” Derr has not been charged in connection with Morales’ death as of Tuesday. The incident is being investigated by the Orange County Police Department.

