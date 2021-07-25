A ‘predatory pedophile’ who raped a teen and sexually assaulted another has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

A 34-year-old man from the United Kingdom was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for raping a teenager and sexually assaulting another in two separate crimes 15 years apart.

According to a press release from Northumbria police, Wayne Thompson, of Gateshead, England, was convicted of one count of rape and one count of sexual assault at Newcastle Crown Court in April.

Thompson was sentenced to 15 years in prison and a five-year extended license period by Judge Penny Moreland for the offenses. According to the Evening Chronicle in the United Kingdom, he was also ordered to sign the sex offenders’ registry for the rest of his life.

“You climbed into bed with sleeping girls on two occasions, 15 years apart, and committed penetrative sexual offenses,” the judge remarked.

In December 2019, the man, whom police described as a “predatory pedophile,” preyed on one of his victims as she was sleeping in her room.

The court heard throughout the trial that the teen girl awoke to find Thompson on top of her. Thompson was arrested and charged with rape when the woman told someone what had happened to her the next day.

According to authorities, while Thompson was awaiting trial for the rape case, a second woman came forward to accuse him of sexually abusing her 16 years prior. She claimed the man assaulted her while she was sleeping in her room.

A court heard that the second victim awoke to find Thompson had pulled down her pants and underwear, and that “whatever he was doing was hurting her.”

Despite Thompson’s denials, a jury in Newcastle Crown Court convicted him guilty of both charges.

In a statement given in court, the first victim claimed, “When Wayne abused me, I was a child.” “It was only a matter of time until I went off the rails and began abusing alcohol.”

“I was a child, and he stole my innocence while I was sleeping,” the message said.

I’m horrified that it didn’t just happen to me, but to someone else as well. I’m always thinking about what happened and how Wayne robbed me of my youth.”

The second victim stated in her statement that Thompson had “ruined my life and any future I was building,” and that she “sometimes feels like I don’t want to be here anymore.” For me, day-to-day existence is a genuine struggle.”

Thompson’s lawyer, Liam O’Brien, said his client “continues to claim he didn’t conduct these charges.”

Thompson was sentenced to prison for rape and sexual assault in addition to his rape and sexual assault convictions. Brief News from Washington Newsday.