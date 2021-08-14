A powerful earthquake off the coast of Haiti is expected to cause “widespread” disaster and “high casualties.”

Powerful Quake Off Haiti Coast Likely to Cause ‘Widespread’ Disaster and ‘High Casualties’

According to experts, a violent 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck off the coast of Haiti on Saturday undoubtedly resulted in multiple deaths and severe damage.

“I can confirm that there are deaths, but I don’t yet have an exact toll,” Jerry Chandler, Haiti’s director of civil protection, told AFP Saturday. “We’re still collecting information.”

The epicenter of the earthquake was 7.5 miles northeast of Saint-Louis du Sud, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Because of the magnitude of the quake, which was felt in neighboring nations, the US Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami warning on Saturday.

“High casualties are probable and the disaster is likely widespread,” the USGS said.

“Past events with this alert level have required a national or international level response.”

The agency added that damage to homes is likely, as the population in the region largely resides in structures made of mud wall and adobe block, which are “vulnerable to earthquake shaking.”

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as soon as more information is available.

The USGS also warned that recent earthquakes in this area have also lead to additional hazards, such as landslides, which may have contributed to losses.

This was the largest earthquake to hit Haiti since a magnitude 7.0 earthquake devastated the country on Jan. 12, 2010.

The epicenter of the 2010 tremor was closer to Port-au-Prince and caused more than 100,000 fatalities.

Naomi Verneus, a 34-year-old resident of Port-au-Prince, told The Associated Press she was jolted awake by the earthquake and that her bed was shaking.

“I woke up and didn’t have time to put my shoes on. We lived [through]the 2010 earthquake and all I could do was run. I later remembered my two kids and my mother were still inside. My neighbor went in and told them to get out,” Verneus said.

At 9:15 a.m., local time, on Saturday, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued an alert for the potential for tsunami waves 3-10 foot (1-3 m) high that could impact the coast of Haiti near the epicenter. There was no tsunami threat of other countries in the region.

The main earthquake was followed by a 5.2-magnitude aftershock at 9:49 a.m., local time.

Shaking could be felt across the northern Caribbean, including in the neighboring Dominican Republic, eastern Cuba, Jamaica and Puerto Rico.

Weather forecasters are already monitoring the northern Caribbean for impacts from Tropical Storm Grace.

A passing shower or thunderstorm is possible each afternoon in Haiti, but Sunday looks to have a greater chance for an afternoon or evening thunderstorm, said AccuWeather Meteorologist Tony Zartman.

“Rain and gusty winds will start to move into Haiti Monday and Monday night from Tropical Storm Grace with rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches (50-100 mm) are expected across Haiti through Tuesday,” added Zartman.

This amount of rain can lead to areas of flooding and hinder any ongoing rescue and recovery efforts.