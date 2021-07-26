A power outage has affected hundreds of homes and businesses.

On Monday, July 26, at 4.36 p.m., North West Electricity was dispatched to complaints of a power outage in the Ormskirk area.

Due to an unanticipated incident on the high voltage cable that supplies electricity to houses, 240 clients in the vicinity are without power.

Engineers have arrived at the problem site, which is thought to be near the Hoscar railroad station.

L40 4BE, L40 4BQ, L40 4BP, L40 4BR, L40 4BS, L40 4BH, L40 5TE, L40 5TF, L40 4BT, L40 4BU, L40 4BG, L40 4BL, L40 4BN, L40 4BJ, and L40 5UL are all affected by the power outage.

The problem is expected to be fixed by 7 p.m., according to North West Electricity.

