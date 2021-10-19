A potential ‘Airborne Version of Huawei,’ according to an FCC commissioner.

Commissioner Brendan Carr of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has called for DJI, a Chinese drone manufacturer, to be placed on a blacklist, claiming that the business might be “an airborne version of Huawei.”

Carr’s comments were featured in a news release from the FCC on Tuesday, which portrayed DJI as a potential “Huawei on Wings.” In 2019, the United States placed Huawei, a Chinese telecommunications and electronics corporation, on a no-fly list due to worries that the company’s technology could be used to facilitate Chinese government espionage efforts. Carr proposed that DJI’s (the world’s largest drone manufacturer) products may be used in similar ways.

Carr stated, “DJI drones and the surveillance technologies on board these systems are collecting massive volumes of sensitive data.” “From high-resolution photographs of essential infrastructure to facial recognition technology and remote sensors that can assess a person’s body temperature and heart rate,” says the author. “DJI’s software applications capture enormous amounts of personal data from the operator’s smartphone, which Beijing may abuse,” he continued. “We know that a lot of the information is going back to China via’ DJI drones,” according to a former Pentagon officer. Carr stated that the “huge troves of sensitive data” acquired by DJI might be utilized for espionage purposes under Chinese legislation. He urged that the company be included to the Federal Communications Commission’s “Covered List,” which contains businesses that are “deemed to pose an unacceptable risk to the national security” of the United States or “the security and safety of” Americans. The use of federal funding to acquire products from companies on the list is forbidden.

In March, Huawei, as well as fellow Chinese tech giants ZTE, Hytera, Dahua, and Hikvision, were added to the Covered List. “The extensive usage of DJI drones by numerous state and local public safety and law enforcement agencies,” according to Carr, necessitated “rapid action” to address the “national security threat” posed by DJI.

“For years, the evidence against DJI has been growing, and various components of the US government have taken a variety of independent actions, including halting fleets of DJI drones due to security concerns,” Carr said. “The FCC should consider adding DJI to our Covered List by taking the required measures. Huawei does not require an airborne version.” The FCC is in charge. This is a condensed version of the information.