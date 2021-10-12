A postcode in Merseyside has been chosen for a lottery win.

The Pick My Postcode lottery has chosen one lucky Merseyside street as the winner.

Residents of the PR8 3PH postcode, which includes Kenilworth Road in Ainsdale, are eligible to receive up to £100 in benefits.

Pick My Postcode is a free game; all you have to do is sign up with your email and postcode and check the website every day.

This is Money claims that the more individuals who enter with the same postcode, the more likely the postcode will be picked from the metaphorical hat.

Participants can boost their chances of winning by earning an extra 1p each time they log on to the site, meaning that if they win, this bonus will be added to their overall winnings.

Because it is funded through adverts, surveys, and offers on its website, the competition is free to enter.

Winnings are sent to you via PayPal in a secure manner.

Only the postcodes that players have registered will be drawn. As a result, there is always at least one winner who qualifies.

The greater the number of individuals who have registered your postcode, the more likely it is to be drawn.