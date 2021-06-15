A post-Brexit free trade agreement has been reached between the United Kingdom and Australia.

Boris Johnson has agreed to the broad principles of a new free trade agreement with Australia, the first since Brexit.

The Prime Minister described it as a “new dawn” in the UK-Australia relationship, with British goods such as vehicles, Scotch whisky, and biscuits expected to be cheaper to sell under the tariff-free deal.

Despite worries from farmers on both sides, Mr Johnson and his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison, announced the agreement on Tuesday.

Farmers fear being undercut by low-cost imports, according to industry officials who have spoken out about possible compromises on food standards.

Downing Street stated there will be a 15-year tariff-free import cap, as well as other “safeguards” to protect British farmers, while announcing the trade pact.

Downing Street also stated that Britons under the age of 35 will be able to travel and work freely in Australia, implying that the farm labor condition for working holiday visas may be eliminated.

“Today represents a new beginning in the United Kingdom’s relationship with Australia, based by our shared history and values,” Mr Johnson said.

“Our new free-trade agreement provides excellent opportunities for British firms and consumers, as well as young people interested in working and living on the other side of the globe.

“This is global Britain at its best – reaching outside and creating arrangements to strengthen our partnerships and ensuring that everyone in the country recovers more quickly from the pandemic.”

The pact was claimed to have been reached over dinner in Downing Street on Monday evening, with a final agreement in principle expected to be announced in the coming days.

In the run-up to the deal’s approval, there was a schism in the Cabinet between International Trade Secretary Liz Truss and Environment Secretary George Eustice, who was concerned about the deal’s effects on farmers.

Michael Gove, Cabinet Office Minister, is particularly concerned that the agreement may feed bids for Scottish and Welsh independence.