A possible human trafficking operation is discovered after a drug raid; women are discovered behind a padlocked door.

This week, authorities in Rutland County, Vermont, discovered a potential human trafficking network after a cocaine search.

According to a news release from Vermont State Police, authorities discovered three women behind the padlocked door of an address after they executed two search warrants at two separate Rutland city dwellings early Friday.

Authorities stated the homes were suspected of being involved in narcotics trafficking. It was not stated whether or not drugs were discovered at the locations.

The warrants were served at homes on Baxter and Maples Streets by members of the Vermont State Police tactical services unit and a special response team from the Department of Homeland Security’s Boston Field Office.

Police claimed they got “indications” that women were being held against their will at the Maple Street house before executing the search warrant.

When the officers executed the warrant at the Maple Street property, they discovered indications of possible human trafficking, including a padlocked apartment door and various chain-link storage spaces.

The three women discovered behind the padlocked apartment door did not appear to be hurt, according to police. Medical professionals inspected them and gave them the all-clear.

As of Friday, the women were being interrogated. At the scene was a victim-witness advocate who specializes in human trafficking.

As of Friday afternoon, no arrests have been made in connection with the raids. According to local news outlet VTDigger, Rutland Police Chief Brian Kilcullen claimed that five persons have been apprehended.

“As part of our inquiry, we’re questioning those persons right now,” he said. “I anticipate arrests, but I’m not sure when they’ll happen.” It will depend on the outcome of the investigation.” The investigation that led to Friday’s operation, according to Kilcullen, began some months ago. However, the police chief was unable to provide any additional information about the human trafficking investigation.

He stated that an investigation is now underway.

Marie Roberts, a resident of the crowded neighborhood, told WCAX that she has allegedly observed drug trades and overdoses in the area and discovered drug baggies in her lawn.

“How do you allow your children to walk when there are needles?” “I took my son to the park down here on the corner, and there were needles,” she explained, adding, “It doesn’t just effect that one individual; it affects everyone around you; it affects the entire neighborhood.” Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Homeland Security Investigations at (866) 347-2423.