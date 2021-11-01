A portion of a California law restricting protests at vaccination sites has been struck down by a judge.

A federal judge decided that a component of California’s new 30-foot buffer zone for protesters at COVID-19 immunization sites was excessively restrictive.

It was unlawful to enter within 30 feet of a vaccination site “for the intention of blocking, hurting, harassing, intimidating, or interfering with that person,” according to the law, which was passed on Oct. 8. According to the Associated Press, U.S. District Judge Dale Drozd issued a restraining order prohibiting the state from enforcing the harassment component of the legislation, finding the bill’s “uncommon meaning of ‘harassing'” is excessively narrow.

He upheld the law’s prohibitions on obstructing, injuring, intimidating, or intervening in such protests, claiming that these provisions “appear to more precisely target the harms that the Legislature sought to avoid and further the state’s interest in ensuring that Californians can freely access vaccination sites.”

In his 28-page judgement, Drozd stated that the law’s definition of harassment “is substantially broader than the dictionary definition.”

He also expressed support for COVID-19 immunizations being made available in affected areas. “There can be no dispute that availability to COVID-19 vaccines is critical to ‘halting the spread of COVID-19,’ and that a state’s interest in ensuring that its residents have access to and acquire COVID-19 vaccinations is compelling,” the court said.

“Despite these clear facts,” he wrote, “the court acknowledges that the COVID-19 vaccines have been a source of debate and dissent.”

Violators of the buffer zone law might face up to six months in prison and a fine of up to $1,000 if convicted.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Opponents of the bill claim that it is phrased so broadly that it might apply to anti-abortion demonstrators as well as any vaccine.

Right to Life of Central California, which is located next to a Planned Parenthood abortion facility that administers the HPV vaccine against the human papillomavirus but not COVID-19 immunizations, filed a lawsuit on behalf of Alliance Defending Freedom.

The anti-abortion group said that the rule, as written, would prevent its members from contacting women on public sidewalks and streets, as well as in their own parking lot.

The decision came on the same day that the United States Supreme Court was debating whether to authorize legalized marijuana. This is a condensed version of the information.