A porn star was discovered dead in his car, allegedly from ‘potential suicide’ due to a cancer diagnosis.

Dahlia Sky, a porn star who battled breast cancer, was found dead inside a car in Los Angeles, California, almost two weeks ago in an apparent suicide.

Melissa Sims-Hayes, a 10-year veteran of the adult film industry, was found with a fatal gunshot wound in a vehicle in the San Fernando Valley at around 8 p.m. on June 30, according to Adult Video News, quoting Los Angeles Police Department detective Dave Peteque.

According to the New York Daily News, Sky died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

According to the New York Post, she would have turned 32 on August 10th.

Peteque said Sky’s death was being investigated as a “possible suicide” before the medical examiner’s statement was released. “At this moment, there is no indication of any foul play,” the investigator said.

Sky suffered from depression during her struggle with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer, which she had spoken about on social media, according to a friend who went by the name Hans and worked for JHP Films.

According to Hans, who co-produced Sky’s 2020 star presentation “Always Dahlia Sky,” Sky has been battling cancer for some years.

“I spoke to her several times about life throughout her last year. He was quoted by the site as stating, “It was not an easy ride for her.” “It’ll take a long time to go through this, if it can be done at all. Dahlia Sky, you lovely spirit, you witty, complex, and warm-hearted companion! I’m going to miss you terribly.”

Sky’s mother started a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for her daughter’s burial and memorial expenses, and it has generated nearly $5,000 as of this writing. She was living in her car in the Northridge portion of the San Fernando Valley at the time of her death, according to the page.

Sky began her adult entertainment career as Bailey Blue in 2010, but had to change her identity in 2014 after receiving a cease-and-desist letter from a clothing brand with the same name.

According to the Internet Adult Film Database, Sky had roughly 600 credited roles during the course of her career. She was also nominated for female performer of the year at the AVN Awards.