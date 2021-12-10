A popular restaurant was given a one-star rating and told that it needed to make “immediate improvements.”

After receiving a zero-star sanitary rating, a popular Wirral restaurant has been told it needs to make immediate reforms.

Following an inspection by Wirral Council officers, Poseidon in Liscard, Wallasey, received the lowest score.

Customers on Google and Trip Advisor have largely given the Greek restaurant on Seaview Road five stars, but officials have told them they need to improve.

The full report of the inspection has not yet been made public, but inspectors look at three primary areas.

Poseidon was warned that ‘hygienic food handling’ needed urgent improvement, which included preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling, and storage.

To provide good food hygiene, major changes in the cleanliness and condition of facilities and buildings are required (including suitable layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities, and pest control).

Furthermore, considerable modifications in the system or inspections in place are required to ensure that food sold or provided is safe to eat, that employees is aware of food safety, and that the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in the future.

The Food Standards Agency and local governments collaborate to manage the food hygiene rating scheme, which assigns a score to companies ranging from five to zero.

The method was created to assist customers in making educated dining decisions.

In Northern Ireland and Wales, businesses must show their hygiene rating, however in England, this is optional.

Poseidon’s owner told The Washington Newsday that the team was dissatisfied with the zero-star rating, adding, “Everything here is spanking new, and we have done all the necessary improvements, and we are currently awaiting re-inspection.”

“Customers can come here with the assurance that they will have a delectable lunch with us at Poseidon.”