A popular green spot in the Baltic Triangle has been removed due to a rat infestation.

After a rat infestation was discovered, a popular green spot in Liverpool’s Baltic Triangle was cleansed.

Many of the seating and community areas within the Baltic Green Urban Park have been dismantled in recent days, and photographs now show the site fully emptied.

Pallets were used to make seating and other works in the park, which was created as part of a project directed by Tristan Brady-Jacobs last year.

Since the end of lockdown, the area has seen increasing use, according to Liverpool Council, which owns the property but allowed the seats to be built under a land agreement.

The increased number of people dining and drinking in the park, according to pest control officers, has attracted rats to the region.

The council said it was forced to intervene after pest control discovered that the rats were able to nest on the pallets, posing a health danger to people.

Mr Brady-Jacobs said he and others working in the project had always understood the pallets to be temporary, and while he acknowledged the rat problem had proven difficult to resolve, he was “devastated” by how quickly the area had been cleaned.

Many people writing on social media expressed similar sentiments, with several people claiming that the place had become a valuable component of the community since its inception.

“I saw residents put a lot of hard effort into setting this up during our family lockdown walks last year – I’m extremely sorry to hear it’s been destroyed,” Tanya Horne wrote on Twitter.

“It’s a great shame to see it all pulled down within a few hours,” Gemma Sparkes added, “having watched the months and months of hard work to build this, along with the artists making it look amazing.”

Despite some locals’ anguish and fury, ward councillor Steve Munby said the concerns around the site had grown too serious to ignore.

“There have been concerns from neighbors about the situation here,” Councillor Munby remarked.

“It had become fashionable for people to congregate there after leaving licensed businesses in the Baltic, which obviously generates problems for the locals.

“The rats have been generating a lot of problems as well.”

