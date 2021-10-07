A popular campaign to reform the legislation on dog abduction has been relaunched.

The guy behind a successful campaign to modify the law to make dog snatching a criminal offense is stepping up his efforts to get it on the books sooner.

Despite the UK government’s pledge to introduce new regulations that will make pet theft legally recognized, Dr. Daniel Allen believes that preparations should be finalized as soon as possible.

Pet abduction is going to become a criminal offense thanks to the efforts of a devoted team of volunteers behind the Pet Theft Reform campaign, which was started by Dr Allen in 2018 and has received backing from celebrities like Ricky Gervais, David Walliams, and Clare Balding.

Dr. Allen, on the other hand, believes that more has to be done to ensure that people are aware of the heartbreaking stories of owners who have their beloved dogs taken and the emotional impact this has on their family.

Debbie Matthews, Sir Bruce Forsyth’s daughter, has been lobbying since 2014 to make pet theft a criminal offense, after her own dogs were stolen from her car in 2006.

“When the government promised five-year prison penalties for animal cruelty, it took over five years for the law to really be put in place,” Dr. Allen remarked before relaunching his Pet Theft Reform campaign.

“Imagine how many pets could be taken over the next five years while we wait for this law to take effect. It would be just too difficult to wait.” Dr. Allen hopes that by relaunching the Pet Theft Reform campaign, more people will get interested in the issue and become active in raising awareness about stolen pets.

Dr. Allen reminds out that the law now handles the theft of a pet the same as any other loss of property, thus a stolen dog would be treated the same as a stolen laptop.

He explained, “A kidnapped family member is an inanimate item.”

“This has clear ramifications in terms of policing and sentencing, thus turning pet theft into a low-risk, high-reward crime.”

After the epidemic, which saw a big increase in pets being taken, new legislation is set to change this.

Since then, there has been a dramatic increase in dog abductions. “The summary has come to an end.”