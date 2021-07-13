A poor mother is accused of selling her 3-month-old son and fabricating a kidnapping story as a cover-up.

A desperate mother is accused of selling her 3-month-old kid and creating an abduction story to hide the transaction.

Salma Khatoon of Gorakhpur, a city in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, approached police on Sunday to report her son had been kidnapped.

Khatoon reportedly told police that her child had been kidnapped earlier that day by an unknown woman wearing a red saree and fled in an SUV.

“Suspicions developed as the mother’s claims changed and she repeated the kidnapping story,” Sonam Kumar, superintendent of police, told The Indian Express on Monday.

Authorities went over the footage from the surveillance cameras in the area where the kidnapping was claimed to have occurred.

Khatoon was seen in the video handing over the infant to another woman.

Police were able to identify and track down the mother who had taken the youngster away thanks to the surveillance footage. According to India Today, the youngster was rescued just two hours after he was reported missing.

According to authorities, Khatoon and the woman were both held for interrogation.

Khatoon allegedly sold the kid behind her husband’s back, according to reports. When her husband inquired about the baby’s disappearance, she allegedly concocted a kidnapping story.

The woman who took the kid claimed she had paid INR 50,000 (about $670) for the youngster. Khatoon, on the other hand, insisted that what had happened was a case of adoption.

The matter is under investigation, according to the police. Meanwhile, investigators will pursue Khatoon for falsely alleging that the youngster had been abducted.

The father of the child is a rag picker, and the couple lives in abject poverty. According to investigators, the mother’s financial predicament prompted her to sell their child.

A mother from Telangana, in southern India, allegedly sold her newborn baby for $1,300 to a childless couple last month. The mother of the child was divorced from her husband and had financial difficulties. The childless couple, on the other hand, claimed they were mislead by the child’s original mother and were uninformed of the country’s adoption rules.