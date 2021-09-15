A poll worker for the California recall election was fired for wearing pro-Donald Trump gear.

An unidentified man wearing a “Trump 2020” hat, a “Trump Train” face mask, and a red Trump campaign t-shirt reading “Where’s Hunter,” a line that the former president often repeated at pre-election rallies in reference to President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden, was photographed working the polls during early voting on Monday. The poll worker had been “released,” according to election officials in California.

In a statement acquired by This website, a Los Angeles County Register-Recorder/County Clerk spokeswoman said, “The election worker was contacted and warned that the apparel was inappropriate and undesirable.” “He was released and no longer works at the vote center based on his reaction and reports that other staff had previously counseled him on this.”

Electioneering rules in California make it illegal to wear clothing that promotes a certain candidate within 100 feet of a polling station. Several people in the state were reportedly ordered to change their pro-Trump apparel before voting in the 2020 presidential election. Although Trump is not running for re-election, the leading Republican contender, Larry Elder, is a vocal supporter of the former president.

According to polls, Elder is the top pick for a replacement candidate, despite receiving only a small percentage of the vote in a crowded field. Regardless, California Governor Gavin Newsom appeared to be on the verge of surviving the recall movement as Election Day approached. Retaining the Democratic governor had a nearly 16-point edge over recalling him, according to an average of surveys published by polling research site FiveThirtyEight.

In the largely Democratic state, Republican enthusiasm for the idea of removing Newsom remains high. Former Democratic Governor Gray Davis was dismissed from office in 2003 and replaced by Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger, a Hollywood actor turned politician.

Since Schwarzenegger’s reelection in 2006, no Republican has won a statewide election in California, and the current recall has taken on a different tone. This is a condensed version of the information.