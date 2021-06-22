A police sergeant who was discovered drinking and driving has been ‘dismissed’ from the force.

Merseyside Police has “formally dismissed” a sergeant for drink driving during lockdown.

The officer was deemed to have engaged in gross misconduct by violating professional norms.

In October, he resigned from the force.

The most wanted people in Liverpool have been identified, and police are appealing for public assistance.

Ward, who worked at Birkenhead police station, admitted to drinking and driving in connection with an incident on June 29 last year.

As a result, he received a fine and was barred from driving for a year.

On Monday, Ward, whose Merseyside Police collar number was 3279, faced an accelerated Merseyside Police misconduct hearing.

He was judged to have “breached professional standards of behavior in regard to suitability for work and discreditable conduct that amounted to gross misconduct.”

The disciplinary tribunal formally terminated him Wednesday, despite the fact that he had resigned in October.

The force’s Professional Standards Department’s Detective Superintendent Cheryl Rhodes said: “All of our officers and employees must meet the highest possible standards.

“The public has high expectations of our officers, and Merseyside Police is dedicated to ensuring that we live up to them.

“When we get information about those who are claimed to have violated those standards, we will always conduct a thorough investigation to ensure that the public continues to have faith in the force.”

Ward’s hearing was the second this month, despite the fact that the force did not divulge his complete name.

Alex Evans, a former special constable, was found to have violated professional standards by obtaining confidential information “for his own curiosity” in the other instance.

If he had still been serving, the force claimed he would have been fired. He was placed on the Barred List of the College of Policing.