A police sergeant was taken aback by what he saw at a McDonald’s drive-thru.

Sergeant Pope and his colleague from Merseyside Police had been working on a public duty order since around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, October 12 when they were able to get some food around 10 a.m.

After trekking 8,000 steps in the rain, the two stopped at a McDonald’s drive-through for breakfast.

After placing their order and approaching the first window to pay, the sergeant was taken aback when the cashier informed him that the automobile in front of them had already paid for their meals.

Sgt Pope, who has worked for Merseyside Police since 1999, shared the story on Twitter and praised the people for what he described as a “wonderful treat.”

"When we went to pay, we discovered that the car in front of us had already paid for our breakfast. Thank you so lot." "Thank you for such a beautiful treat."

